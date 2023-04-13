Rhea Chakraborty begins shooting for Roadies 19, returns on sets after three years

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a video from the sets of Roadies as she geared up to face the camera after a gap of three years. She was away from camera after she was named an accused in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also went to jail for some time. The actor is now one of the gang leaders for MTV Roadies season 19 along with Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula. Sonu Sood will host the show. Sharing a video from the makeup room on Thursday, Rhea wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears. #rhenew #resillience."

In the video, the actor is seen getting her makeup done in the vanity van and is asked by a person about how does it feel to be back on set. She says, “So, I haven't shot in three years and I am back on set. Vanity van is feeling all new, hair and makeup hasn't happened in a while. Strangely enough when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set, in this vanity van for Chehre. I am back here after three years. Universe has strange ways. Overwhelming and excited, welcome back to me.”Rhea recently announced her arrival by sharing an Instagram video about MTV Roadies. She was seen in a leather top and jeans, jumping down with help of a rope. She also delivered a power-packed line, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aungi, darr jaungi, ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki (what did you think, that I would remain scared and won't come, now its someone else's turn to get scared)". Rhea was last seen in the film Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.Rhea Chakraborty had a tumultuous few months after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who she was dating. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June 2020.



