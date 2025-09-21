Rhea Chakraborty Recites Poem Written in Jail, Reflects on Her Journey of Resilience

At a recent event, Rhea Chakraborty chose to share a deeply personal piece of her past, offering the audience a glimpse into the resilience that shaped her journey. She spoke about how her time in jail had been one of the toughest phases of her life, yet it gave her the strength to turn to writing as an outlet. Standing before the gathering, she narrated how words became her refuge, and how one such poem, written in those days, continues to carry the essence of her emotions.

She then recited the poem, written in confinement, which left the audience in reflective silence "Itni si khushi ...Jab itni si khushi hai to itna bada aangan kyon?

Itni si barish mein itna saara sukoon kaise?

Sadiyon se dil toh thame firr bhi itna Sara intezaar kyon?

Itne se khushi k liye itna bada imtahan kyu?

Gehri saansen to le li phir bhi itna pareshan kyon?

Itni badi duniya mein sirf itna sa insaan kyon?"

These verses, written in solitude, reflected her search for peace and her unanswered questions about life and struggle. Sharing them on this platform was more than an artistic expression, it was her way of acknowledging the resilience that carried her forward. For Rhea, this moment stood as a reflection of Chapter 2 in her life a chapter defined by rebuilding, rediscovering herself, and moving ahead with authenticity. She described this new phase as one where she embraces growth, aligns with a brand that mirrors her journey, and continues to move forward with courage and hope.