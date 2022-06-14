Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput had an untimely death on June 14, 2020. Today, on the actor's second death anniversary, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to share some unseen photos with the late actor. She also went on to write 'Miss you every day' along with the photos. The photos are from their outings together where they are seen having the time of their lives.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. This year marks his second death anniversary. His last film was Dil Bechara (2020) and it was released on Disney+ Hotstar nearly a month after his death. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon and Sahil Vaid among others. On the work front, Rhea last featured in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.