Rhea Chakraborty returns to work after two years, thanks fans for support

Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram and shared a video of herself reading script at a radio station. The actor said she is happy to be back at work after two years. The Sonali Cable actress has been through some tough times post the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor, who was last seen in Chehre, dropped a video of herself on Saturday to inform her fans that she had returned to work after two years. She also thanked those “who stood by (her) through (her) toughest times.”

She concluded her post with, “No matter what , the sun always shines. NEVER GIVE UP!”

As soon as she posted the video, her friends dropped comments to cheer her on. Priyanka Khimani wrote, “More power to you.” Trishala Sikka posted a comment complimenting Rhea Chakraborty. “How are you looking so beautiful and effortless,” the comment read. Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani wrote, “Onwards and upwards my strong one.” Shibani Dandekar, Mallika Dua, Patralekhaa and others also posted comments in support of Rhea.Rhea was embroiled in several controversies following his death, and was investigated by the CBI and the ED in connection with abetment and money laundering angles related to the case. She spent nearly a month in jail, and was subsequently granted bail.Rhea was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.