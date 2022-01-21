Rhea Chakraborty's family remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty shared an adorable throwback video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his 36 th birth anniversary. Along with the video, she wrote, ‘Miss you so much’.In the video, Rhea and Sushant can be seen striking quirky poses for the camera after sweating it out in the gym. While Sushant looked handsome in his all-black gym outfit, Rhea looked pretty in her stylish athleisure.Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment on June 14, 2020 under mysterious circumstances. The case was being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Sushant's family had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. the actress was also named in NCB chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumy Jafry's 'Chehre' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. It also featured Krystle D'Souza and Annu Kapoor in key roles. Rhea Chakraborty also posted a throwback photo with the late actor on her Instagram story. She captioned the photo with a red heart emoji. Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik also posted an unseen picture of Sushant from one of their throwback parties. He posted the photo on his Instagram story with a white heart.

