Rhea Kapoor shares first glimpse of Sonam Kapoor's baby boy

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. After Sonam shared the news, her sister Rhea Kapoor recently shared a bunch of adorable photos from the first time she went to see the child in hospital

“Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal,” wrote the film producer as she shared the lovely pictures.

Sonam Kapoor had shared a note upon becoming a mother which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”