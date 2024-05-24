Rhea Kapoor shares glimpse from Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor anniversary celebration, pics inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor has treated netizens from the glimpse of her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's marriage anniversary celebration.

Rhea shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "This past day, celebrating 40 years of love."

From delicious cakes to beautiful decor, it seems like the celebration was a fun-filled saga.

There was a heartwarming moment between Anil and Sunita.

Karan Boolani and Sunita Kapoor reacted to the post.

Sunita wrote, "Nice pics" while Karan dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Fans also showered love on the post.

Anil and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. They are doting parents to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

On the professional front, Rhea has produced movies like 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Veere Di Wedding'. She is also a fashion stylist.

Talking about Anil Kapoor's work front, he is all set to star in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.

The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film."

In an adrenaline-fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

