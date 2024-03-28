Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's fashion line to promote work of local artisans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been working together as producers on many projects and now the duo has taken an initiative to promote the creative work of local artisans.

The couple has decided to launch a homegrown fashion label that focuses on local craftspeople.

While expressing her excitement about the initiative, Richa said, "We have both always strived to work at a grassroot community level with whatever we do. We have always wanted to sport local communities, our social endeavours too always are something we strive to do from a grassroots legal up."

Richa and Ali are planning to revitalise Lucknow's community of local artists to preserve and popularize the art.

"So when the idea struck to us to want to do something for the artisans, especially those in Lucknow who have years and years of art they have been practising, we wanted the label to be a reflection of that. We have always been in awe of the skill of local artisans, particularly those involved in crafting exquisite intricate work in textiles," she said.

The 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' actor shared that there is a need to popularize the local art and craft of the artisans. "In today's age barring a handful, a lot of local art and artisans are vanishing and are struggling to survive with technology and mass-produced things taking over. So we wanted to preserve this and help a community to showcase their work, their art, their talent," she added.

The duo recently launched their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls' was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor