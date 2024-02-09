Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Expecting First Child, Announce Pregnancy With Unique Post

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal delightedly revealed that they are expecting their first child, announcing the joyous news of their pregnancy. The couple, known for their successful careers in the entertainment industry, shared their excitement with fans and well-wishers with a adorable post on social media.

Richa and Ali posted a photo which read 1+1=3. Ali shared this with a picture with Richa and he wrote, " A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.