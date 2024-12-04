Richa Chadha and Ali’s production debut ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to premiere in India on This date

Mumbai, Dec 4 Shuchi Talati's award-winning film "Girls Will Be Girls" is all set to premiere in India on Prime Video on December 18.

Since its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the Indo-French co-production "Girls Will Be Girls" has captivated audiences globally with screenings at prestigious events like TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and Cannes 2024. The film recently made its Indian debut at the MAMI Film Festival, earning multiple accolades from renowned international festivals.

Produced by Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Shuchi Talati, with Ali Fazal as the executive producer, the film is written and directed by Shuchi Talati. The film stars Kani Kusruti alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles.

In a statement, Richa, the co-producer of the film, shared, “Girls Will Be Girls is a film that captures the raw and authentic experiences of young adults, reflecting the rebellious spirit of adolescence while exploring the challenges of adulting, where inter-generational conflicts and struggle for independence are common. We are thrilled that the universal theme of our dream project has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning international acclaim and recognition at some of the most prominent film festivals. With the film now set for an exclusive digital launch on Prime Video in India, we are excited for it to reach the audiences across the country who may see echoes of their own journeys in Mira’s story.”

Ali Fazal added, “Girls Will Be Girls is incredibly special to Richa and me because it’s our first project as producers. A lot of heart, passion, and hard work have gone into bringing this vision to life, making it a journey of immense learning and growth. The phenomenal response from international audiences has been highly motivating, encouraging us to continue pursuing our passion for delivering distinctive narratives. Having this film release exclusively on Prime Video, which feels like a second home for both of us as actors, makes this project even more special.”

"Girls Will Be Girls" presents a poignant and compelling exploration of adolescence and societal expectations, all viewed through the lens of the female experience. The film follows 18-year-old Mira as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, grappling with her own rebellious awakening and emotional struggles, all while contending with her mother's unresolved coming-of-age challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor