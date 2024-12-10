Richa Chadha and Kani Kusruti Earn Nominations for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ As It Shines at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards With Dual Nominations

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production Girls Will Be Girls continues its journey of international acclaim as it secures two prestigious nominations at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards. The film is among the top five contenders for the John Cassavetes Award, which honors the Creative Team of the best films made with a budget under $1 million, earning Richa Chadha as the producer of the film with a nomination nod. Additionally, the film’s lead actor, Kani Kusruti, has been nominated for Best Supporting Performance, marking another milestone for the critically lauded film.

Directed by Shuchi Talati and produced under Richa and Ali’s banner Pushing Buttons Studio, Girls Will Be Girls is an evocative coming-of-age drama that has already won hearts globally, with accolades and recognition at premier festivals beginning with the Sundance Film Festival. Following its successful release in the US, U.K and France, the film is now set to release in its home country, India, on 18th December 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.

As the prestigious John Cassevetes award is for the Creative Team, director and producer Richa and Shuchi are both nominated for the award. Richa Chadha said, "We couldn’t be prouder of what Girls Will Be Girls has achieved. To be nominated for the John Cassavetes Award, which celebrates independent filmmaking at its finest, is truly an honour. And Kani’s nomination is a testament to her incredible talent and the truly incredible year she is having."

Ali Fazal added, "This is a dual celebration for us. Independent cinema often struggles to find its place, but this recognition by the Independent Spirit Awards highlights the fact that there is a place for all kinds of cinema. Girls Will Be Girls is a case study in how co-productions can be made for a global audience, with an Indian story at its heart. Kani’s performance is nothing short of transformative, and her nomination is well-deserved. With its India release just around the corner, we’re thrilled to bring this story home and witness how it resonates with audiences across India on Prime Video.

The Independent Spirit Awards will be held in Los Angeles in February 2025.