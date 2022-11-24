Richa Chadha issues apology after her tweet on Galwan sparks controversy

Actress Richa Chadha issued a statement after her Galwan tweet triggered a massive row. "I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fuaj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," the actor wrote adding that his 'nanaji' took a bulley in the leg in the Indo-China war.

Richa was trolled on social media for insulting and mocking the Indian Army. Following her tweet, several leaders and social media users demanded an apology from the actor and some also asked Mumbai Police to file an FIR against her. The post went viral with many calling it 'shameful and disgraceful'.

Richa, while reacting to the statement of Lt General Upendra Dwivedi that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, tweeted a post which read : Galwan says hi. Following her tweet, Richa Chadha was slammed for 'mocking' the Indian Army and belittling the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China.

In her apology post, she said her grandfather, a "Lieutenant Colonel", took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war. "My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me," her post read. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed the tweet 'disgraceful' and said, "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified." At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fierce combat with the Chinese PLA in Ladakh's Galwan in June 2020. The Galwan Valley clash was the deadliest confrontation between India and China in over four decades