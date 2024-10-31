Richa Chadha to have ‘small Lakshmi puja’ on daughter’s first Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 31 Actress and new mother Richa Chadha will be having a “small Lakshmi puja” at home as this will be her daughter’s first Diwali.

She also urged for a cracker-free festival and to celebrate it in the traditional way with “diyas, singing, food, celebration and family time.” “I don’t know if there is anything special about Diwali this year. Diwali other than the fact that this is our daughter’s first Diwali so we will be doing a small Lakshmi puja at home on the day of Diwali in the morning,”

Richa, who is married to actor Ali Fazal, told IANS. It was in July, when the couple in a joint statement announced that they have welcomed their first bundle of joy. The statement read: "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

The couple got married in 2020 and have worked together in films such as the “Fukrey” franchise. She said he will be “cleaning the house and making rangolis”. “I plan to celebrate Diwali like I always do by cleaning the house, making a rangoli and lighting diyas around the whole house. I am not much of a sweet tooth but yes savouring snacks I will definitely have,” said the actress, who is married to actor Ali Fazal. Richa also requested for an environmentally friendly Diwali. “Don’t burst fire crackers because they are not good for the environment, animals, babies, older people and not good for you because they create pollution and damage your lungs. Unfortunately, we all share this air,” said the actress.

She added: “I don’t think 1000 years ago when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with Mata Sita there were any firecrackers. So, we should celebrate it in the traditional way with diyas, singing, food, celebration and family time.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor