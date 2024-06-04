Richa Chadha Trolls Her Trolls With This Wordless Celebration

Richa Chadha, known for her outspoken nature, often finds herself embroiled in controversies. She openly expresses her views and frequently shares political opinions, leading to online trolling. Today, June 4, is a significant day for India as the fate of the next five years will be determined. The counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election began at 8 a.m. this morning, and the battle between the ruling party NDA and the INDIA alliance will conclude in a few hours. Heeramandi actress Richa Chadha shared a cryptic meme on X, posting a video of the Kareena Kapoor song "Khushi Aayee Re Aayee Re" from the movie *Khushi*.

Netizens reacted to the video with mixed responses. One said that celebrating happiness is brilliant. Another user commented, "Bhabhi has always been on the right side." A different user wrote, "Hahaha. Indeed it has been a very, very good day."

Earlier, While reacting to Kangana Ranaut entering in politics Richa said, “All the best to whoever from the acting field, who wants to join politics, but I have no such aspirations. I think it is the imperative duty of every citizen in a democracy to be able to voice their opinion. If you are taking my vote, if you are taking my taxes on everything, be it direct or indirect taxes, from GST, VAT, road taxes and even entertainment tax, I should be allowed to speak my mind. And this is the key difference between autocracy and democracy.”