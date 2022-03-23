Richa on 'Fukrey 3' role: Bholi Punjaban's character is as iconic as it gets

Mumbai, March 23 Actress Richa Chadha is all set to reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban in the third instalment of 'Fukrey' and she says that the character is as iconic as it gets.

On her connection with the franchise, Richa says: "Bholi Punjaban's character is as iconic as it gets. She is a raw and gutsy gangster who knows how to get things done her way - and I thoroughly enjoy portraying her on the big screen."

"Over the years, the fanbase for this film has grown multifold, especially among kids. But if you ask me, it is more than just a film franchise, for on this journey I began two important relationships… Immensely excited for the next adventure and grateful for the love from the audience."

Backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Delhi-set film series follows four friends who come together to make easy money.

The franchise became a cult classic after tickling the audiences' funny bone and taking them on fun-filled roller coaster rides twice. 'Fukrey 3' is currently on the floors in Delhi.

