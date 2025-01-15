Richard Jenkins to be seen in HBO limited series 'DTF St. Louis'

Los Angeles [US], January 15 : Actor Richard Jenkins has joined the cast of HBO's series 'DTF St. Louis'.

The show also stars Jason Bateman and David Harbour, as per Deadline. Steve Conrad serves the role of writer, director, showrunner and executive producer on the show.

'DTF St. Louis' is about a love triangle among three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. Jenkins plays a police detective who is investigating the death.

Conrad executive produces DTF St. Louis alongside Harbour; Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Bateman, Molly Allen, Bruce Terris and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films; Kristina Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; James Lasdun, and MGM Television.

Jenkins, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, was recently seen in Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. He scored an Emmy nomination for his performance in the project. His next project is Prime Video's drama series Criminal.

