Rick Springfield reveals his secret to healthy lifestyle at 73

Los Angeles [US], August 3 : Australian-American musician Rick Springfield revealed his new album, healthy living, and getting ready for his ‘I Want My '80s’ tour, People reported.

The '80s icon, who is 73 years old, credits his svelte figure and strict exercise regimen to his excellent health (plus, he has the abs to show it).

"I work out every day," Springfield tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "I just got a trainer, and I've been working out with him. Basically, I watch what I eat, and I try and stay active."

Springfield claims that he currently follows a pescatarian diet, despite having attempted veganism in the past.

"I tried being a vegan, and it made me feel great, but I looked like hell," he explained. "A friend of mine came up to me and said, 'Are you OK?' I got so thin. So I had to put fish back in [for protein]."

Springfield continues, calling it "fortunate" that Barbara Porter, his wife of over 40 years, is a "wonderful chef."

"She's absolutely incredible," he said. "And I'm certainly not a cook. When I was a bachelor, I'd make a big pot of brown rice, chop up an onion and put that in the rice with a can of tuna. I'd have that, a baked potato and salad and live off that for a month. Barbara comes up with these incredible things. She loves cooking."

Springfield, who is scheduled to start his I Want My '80s tour on Friday, plans to get even more fit while travelling.

"Our show is very active and aerobic," he said. "It takes a lot of energy. We actually come off the road in better shape than we went on."

Friday is not just the first day of Springfield's tour, but it's also the day that his latest album, Automatic, gets released. Love and the death of his front-of-house mixer, Matty Spindel, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in October of last year, served as major inspirations for the 20-track album.

"Songwriting is like talking about it with someone," he said. "It really helps you try to find a place within you to have it live. You have to find that, otherwise it's tough to go on."

Springfield, who has long been open about his journey with depression said that he also finds meditation helpful for his mental health.

“It’s hard to be depressed when you're on stage and there are a bunch of people singing along to you," he said.

"I try and do something creative when I do get down," he added. "Honestly, depression made me look deep into myself early on. That's food for a writer, really."

