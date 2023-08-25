Riddhima Kapoor remembers chachu Rajiv Kapoor on birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : It's veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor's birth anniversary today.

Marking the occasion, members of the Kapoor clan took to social media to pay tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who was fondly called Chimpu by his loved ones.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, dropped a vintage picture from the gallery.

The picture shows brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor posing together.

Riddhima captioned the throwback image with a flower and red heart emoji.

Rajiv, the youngest of Raj Kapoor's three sons, made his acting debut with the 1983 film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum'. He is best known for his work in the 1985 hit Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He was last seen in 'Toolsidas Junior' released by Mridul Mahendra. The film was released after his demise.

Rajiv, 58, passed away on January 9, 2021, following a heart attack. His last rites were performed at Chembur crematorium in Mumbai. Family members Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain were spotted at Rajiv Kapoor’s Chembur home.

