Riddhima Kapoor’s father-in-law Shrawan Sahni passes away, daughter-in-law bids tearful goobye

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s father-in-law Shrawan Sahni passed away on Monday. Riddhima shared a photo post of him on her Instagram handle along with an emotional tribute, which read, “We will miss you,” paired with a broken-hearted emoji. Shrawan Sahni was the father of Bharat Sahni, Riddhima’s husband.

In the comments section, veteran actor and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Deepest condolences and love." Actors Dia Mirza, Ameesha Patel, Sophie Choudry, among others dropped folded hands emojis in the comments section.Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni shared details of his late father's last rites on his Instagram, along with the caption, "Will always miss you Dad!"Bharat Sahni is the owner of a textile export company based in Noida, called Wearwell India Private Limited. Bharat and Riddhima had tied the knot in 2006, and the couple was blessed with a daughter, Samara Sahni, in 2011.

