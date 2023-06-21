Ridhi Dogra, Anshuman Jha to travel to Germany for Lakadbaggha's European premiere

Berlin [Germany], June 21 : Actors Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha-starrer 'Lakadbaggha' to have its European Premiere at the prestigious 20th Indisches Film Festival Stuttgart, 2023.

The duo will soon travel to Germany for the film's special screening in July.

Excited about it, Ridhi and Anshuman said in a statement, "We are excited and grateful that our love letter to dogs is breaking the language barrier & will reach an audience in Germany. Animal trafficking and cruelty is a grave environmental issue and I am happy that the festival is giving a voice to the voiceless. This is a shot in the arm as we prep for a bigger Part-2. We are thankful to the selection committee at Stuttgart and stoked to be there for our European Premiere."

'Lakadbaggha' is the story of an animal lover vigilante vs an animal abuser kingpin. This action film deals with the underbelly of illegal animal trade and the inhuman treatment of the voiceless creatures.

The film had its World Premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival and its International Premiere at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival.

