Rihanna, A$AP Rocky blessed with second child

Washington [US], August 22 : It's time to ring in unbridled celebrations for Grammy-winning pop star Rihanna and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, as they have welcomed their second child.

According to People Magazine, a source close to the couple confirmed the news.

"Rihanna feels her family is now complete" and "it’s something she’s always wanted,” the source stated.

Earlier, in February, during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna stunned the crowd by announcing she was expecting once more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative of the singer confirmed the news ahead of her show.

The 'Diamonds' singer, who donned a head-to-toe bright red outfit for her performance, was seen flaunting her baby bump in front of the audience.

With this Rihanna also become the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

Ahead of her performance, the Grammy winner said she first thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl, but motherhood ultimately inspired her to perform at the big game, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was like, 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" she said.

As per People Magazine, Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau down to reveal her belly.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

In November 2020, a source confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

Previously Rihanna had opened up about family planning in March 2020, while speaking to another magazine, where the 'Umbrella' singer said that she was "realizing life is really short" and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

The name of the newborn is said to be under the wraps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor