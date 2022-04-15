Rihanna, A$AP Rocky breakup rumours are untrue

Squashing the heightening speculations around Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split, a source connected to the couple has revealed that the pop artists are still together and are currently awaiting the birth of their first child.

There were rumours buzzing around that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who is currently awaiting the birth of their first child, have parted ways because he cheated on her, but a source directly connected to both artists told TMZ that neither the breakup claim nor the cheating is true.

The reports that are doing rounds on the internet claim that Rihanna called it quits with A$AP after she caught him cheating with Amina Muaddi, who works as a shoe designer for her Fenty brand.

Rihanna who is pregnant with A$AP's baby recently appeared as the cover girl for Vogue's latest edition. In the issue, she gushed about A$AP and her relationship.

The couple got together back in November 2020. They had been friends for years before hooking up.

( With inputs from ANI )

