Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor Groove to 'Zingaat' at Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on Saturday dancing with pop star Rihanna at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Kapoor posted the video on her Instagram account, showing her and Rihanna grooving to the "Zingaat" from Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film, “Dhadak.”. The video also features the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant.

"This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye," Kapoor captioned the post. She also shared a photo with Rihanna on her Instagram story, calling her "the baddest" with a fire emoji.

Rihanna made an appearance at a private event hosted by the Ambani and Merchant families during the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Videos of her performance have gone viral on social media.

In the clips, Rihanna is seen wearing a neon green, glittery, see-through dress with a red long cape. She performs barefoot on stage, singing popular songs like "Pour It Up."

Just a few hours after her amazing show, Rihanna was seen happily leaving the country at the airport. She posed for pictures with photographers and even took selfies with the airport police. When asked about her performance, Rihanna said, "I really love India, and the show was fantastic. It's been eight years since I last performed, so I'm excited to come back soon!"

The three-day pre-wedding event for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair, with nearly 2,000 guests attending. The guest list included celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket stars like Sam Curran, Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar. International figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber also attended.

Rihanna's performance was the highlight of the musical night, followed by a dinner and an after-party for the guests.