Rihanna congratulate 'RRR' team after she loses Golden Globe Award to 'Naatu Naatu'

Pop icon-turned-makeup mogul Rihanna, who was also in the race for the Golden Globes Best Original Song trophy for her 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' anthem 'Lift Me Up, stop by at the 'RRR' table to congratulate them. During the ceremony, when the results of the Best Original Song category were declared, Pop singer Rihanna was seen congratulating the entire RRR team present in the award show.

The viral video opens by showing Rihanna, decked in an alluring all-black gown, surrounded by cameras and her security personnel as she walks towards the exit of Beverly Hilton. While the cameraman asked her to pose, Rihanna reached the table where the RRR team including Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan can be seen sitting. Reaching the table, Rihanna can be heard congratulating the team, while waving at them. While Jr. NTR seemed busy on his phone, Ram Charan can be seen waving back at her, making Rajamouli note her presence. The filmmaker smiled back at her and that was the moment Jr. NTR spotted her. Naatu Naatu, the song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and features RRR’s lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing their hearts out. Apart from them, Rajamouli’s magnum opus also features Alia Bhatta and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.