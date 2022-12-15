Rihanna struggles to get back into stilettos after becoming mom

Los Angeles, Dec 15 Singer Rihanna is not used to wearing heels since becoming a mother.

After welcoming her son in May this year with her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, 34, whose name they have not yet released to the public, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker found it hard to get back into stilettos despite turning looks "throughout" her entire pregnancy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's crazy. Getting back into heels was tough, even though I wore heels throughout my entire pregnancy. But after you give birth it's like, 'Oh, this is different,'" the 34-year-old pop star told OK! Magazine.

Rihanna, who helms the Savage x Fenty fashion empire, believes athleisure is going to be "huge" for her clothing line. She said: "Everything is a sport nowadays. Going to the coffee shop, going to the grocery store, walking the dog, running errands, everything is a sport."

"When I was pregnant that was a sport, and what saved my life? Leggings! So at Savage, we just applied our sexy details to the technical fabric and the sporty silhouettes. I think sport is going to be huge for us."

The 'Love on the Brain' hitmaker enthused about how 'important' feeling 'sexy' is to her style and the ethos of her apparel designing. Rihanna said: "Very important, because I want to feel sexy and I want to feel represented. I want to feel included."

"I don't want to feel intimidated by what's on the rack, in the store, or online. I want to know that there's something for me, something for my body, something that is going to work for me. I think everyone has that perspective. I don't want to deny anyone the experience to feel sexy or empowered. That's the Savage branding forever."

