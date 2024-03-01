Rihanna's Fee for Performing at Anant-Radhika Wedding Revealed

Global pop icon Rihanna is scheduled to perform at the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Rihanna, known for her electrifying stage presence, rarely agrees to private performances. Therefore, her fee for this event is substantial. Sources disclosed to India Today that Rihanna will be charging approximately Rs 66-74 crore for her performance at the Ambani wedding festivities.

The pop star already grabbed eyeballs after she landed in Jamnagar with her container-sized luggage. She was photographed by the paparazzi as she made her way out of the airport.

Rihanna is reportedly doing a big set including a medley of her hit songs, including 'Diamonds', 'All Of The Lights', 'We Found Love In A Hopeless Place'. Most of the cost for her gig went towards transportation of her stage equipment, outfit changes and the background singers.

As per sources, Rihanna has been on stage all night after her arrival and has personally been at the indoor arena where she will perform her songs. She is speculated to be weaning a mix of Indo-fusion clothing. The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s nuptials are scheduled to start on March 1 and continue till March 3. Shah Rukh Khan and family, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Atlee and family, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have arrived for the wedding festivities.