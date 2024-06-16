Rinku Dhawan looks back at her 30-year acting journey and shares her impressions

Mumbai, June 16 Actress Rinku Dhawan has reflected on her 30 years of showbiz journey, sharing how she is getting a chance to portray strong performance-oriented characters till now.

Actress Rinku Dhawan, who is currently seen in 'Udaariyaan', says that she loves the way her journey has panned out.

She adds that she has been part of the industry for the last three decades, and has loved each project of hers.

"I think it's been a very beautiful one from my first serial, from BR Chopra's 'Kanoon', playing a very prime role in the show. And now it's been kind of almost 30 years and each role that I got hence from there till date has been very strong roles, strong characters, very performance-oriented. And so it's been a very great journey to look back at and to look forward to also. So, I'm grateful to the industry and the people for making it so beautiful for me," she shared.

Talking about opportunities, she says that she makes sure to weigh the pros and cons of each.

Rinku added: "Well, I do give it a thought. I do think about it. I discuss in detail with the creatives, with the makers, so that I am sure if I am doing a particular role, I have to be very convinced to do it, and not just because an opportunity came and I jumped on it without thinking. And then later realise that I shouldn't have done it. So, no, I don't do that. I just don't jump onto the opportunities, but I do think, talk, process the whole thing about the character and the show, and then make my decision."

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor