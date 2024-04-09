Rinku Ghosh, Dev Singh extend Chaitra Navratri greetings: 'Jai mata di'

Mumbai, April 9 Bhojpuri actors Rinku Ghosh and Dev Singh on Tuesday extended warm greetings to their fans on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku, who is known for movies like 'Hamar Gharwali', 'Saugandh', and 'Akhiya Ladiye Gayi', shared a reel video showcasing glimpses of her visit to a temple of Goddess Durga. She is wearing a blue saree and has tika on her forehead.

The caption features the 'Om Sarva Mangal Mangalye' mantra.

"Chaitra Navratri ki hardik shubhkamnaye," the actress wrote in the caption.

Dev took to Instagram and dropped a Reel video, wherein there is a beautiful idol of Maa Durga, and the actor is seen praying.

In the caption, he wrote: "Jai Mata Di."

Meanwhile, Rinku and Dev will soon be seen in the movie 'Ladies Special'. The film is produced by Parag Patil and R. R. Prince.

Directed by Chirag Dutt Kashyap, it also features Vimal Pandey, Preeti Singh, and Pallavi Giri.

