Rinku Ghosh drops fun reel video with her niece, exclaims 'haazir jawab sunn rahe ho bacche ki'

Mumbai, April 15 Bhojpuri actress Rinku Ghosh on Monday dropped a funny reel with her niece, saying 'haazir jawab sunn rahe ho bacche ki'.

Rinku, who is known for movies like 'Hamar Gharwali', 'Saugandh', 'Akhiya Ladiye Gayi', and 'Jeena Teri Gali Main' shared a Reel video on Instagram, wherein she is seen sporting a barbie pink co-ord set.

The video shows her lip-syncing to the dialogue 'Aur bhai padhai kaisi chal rahi hai', to which her niece replies, 'bhai padhai ke pair me dard hai to chal nahi paa rahi hai'.

The post is captioned: "Haazir Jawab sunn rahe ho bacche ki... #maasibhanjilove #funnyvideos."

On the professional front, Rinku and Dev Singh will soon be seen in the movie 'Ladies Special', produced by Parag Patil and R R Prince. Directed by Chirag Dutt Kashyap, the film also features Vimal Pandey, Preeti Singh, and Pallavi Giri.

Rinku is also part of TV shows like 'Junooniyatt', 'Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal', 'Mohe Rang De', and 'Durgesh Nandinii'.

