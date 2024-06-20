Rinku Ghosh was inspired by her 'two mothers' for her role in 'Anokha Bandhan'

Mumbai, June 20 Bhojpuri actress Rinku Ghosh, who plays Sadhna in the show 'Anokha Bandhan', shared that she took references from both her mothers -- biological and mother-in-law -- to play this character.

The show revolves around the vibrant relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law.

Speaking about the show and her character, Rinku said: "Sadhna is a very loving and caring mother with a lot of shades. When it comes to her son Vardaan, she is a very vulnerable mother, but when it comes to her daughter-in-law, she is strong and supportive."

"As the name of the show 'Anokha Bandhan' suggests, the USP of this show is the unique relationship between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. They are each other’s strength and best friends. It’s a beautiful bond between the two," she shared.

The actress went on to say, "In my real life too, I was lucky to have a very supportive mother-in-law. You can say that to enact Sadhna, I took the reference from both my mothers -- my biological mother and my mother-in-law. The supportive and caring nature for her daughter-in-law comes from my mother-in-law. And the look, mannerisms, and talking style are inspired by my mother."

Talking about her co-stars in the show, Rinku said, "We have an amazing set of artists, and all of them are very cooperative. We share a very good bond among us, always helping each other with performance. Our producers make us all feel so much like a family, and that makes our workplace easy and favourable.”

The actress concluded by saying, "Emotional scenes are my forte. I feel I am most comfortable doing emotional scenes. I just try to feel the mindset of the characters I play, and it helps me play the characters easily."

The show airs on Dangal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor