Rishabh Shetty strikes a pose at pre-release event of 'Loveli' starring Vasishta Simha, Stefy Patel

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 : Makers of the film 'Loveli' starring Vasishta Simha and Stefy Patel which is all set to hit big screens, recently hosted the film's trailer launch and pre-release event, with Kantara fame Rishabh Shetty making an appearance.

Hariprriya, wife of Vasishta Simha took to her Instagram account to drop a picture where Rishabh can be seen posing with others for the cameras.

The actor looked dapper as he appeared in his Kantara beard look, sporting a blue shirt and white veshti.

Along with the picture, Hariprriya added a caption that read, "@rishabshettyofficial Divine Star for a reason..!!Thank you soo much GURU for launching the trailer for us, means a lott.. this shows how much you value the friendship and good cinemas."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7wNbAEoHDb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

'Loveli' which stars Vasishta in the lead role, is an action-romantic movie. Directed by Chethan Keshav, it tells the story of an orphan who later becomes a gangster when he grows up.

Apart from Vasishta and Stefy, the movie stars actors like Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Sameeksha, and many more in key roles. The film has music composed by J Anoop Seelin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab is currently focussing on the prequel of Hombale Films 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

The makers in November 2023 unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released.

In the posters, Rishab looked away from the camera, striking a pose in a dhoti and holding a trishul and axe in his hands. Kantara, which Rishab both directed and acted in, saw him in a dual role as Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer.

The film tells the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva to rid the village of evil. The film ends with Shiva disappearing into the forest to meet his father's spirit, who had also disappeared similarly.

Reportedly, a massive set has been built with the help of 600 carpenters from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and stunt masters for one of the schedules of 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

The film is thought to have taken place between 300 and 401 AD, during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in Karnataka's modern-day Uttar Kannada area. The makers have not disclosed further information about the upcoming mythological thriller.

