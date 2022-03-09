Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to be out on March 31

Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, and since then, his fans, friends, and family members have been remembering him -- especially through his evergreen songs and films. And now, in a few days, everyone will be able to experience the magic of Rishi Kapoor's acting once again with his last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'.

For the unversed, Rishi had shot for most of 'Sharmaji Namkeen' with Juhi Chawla at the beginning of 2020. After his demise, the film's producers roped in actor Paresh Rawal to fill in Rishi Kapoor's shoes and complete the rest of the shoot.

On Wednesday, the makers announced that the film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' is produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures. The film is touted as a light-hearted coming-of-age story.

Talking about the project, Ritesh Sidhw, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said, "At Excel, we have always focused on offering the most clutter-breaking narratives and bring to life characters that are memorable and heartwarming. Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meng in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal."

He added, "The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video."

'Sharmaji Namkeen' is helmed by Hitesh Bhatia.

