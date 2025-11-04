Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's Son Riaan Flies Alone for First Time, Mom Pens Heartfelt Note

Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are quite active on social media. They often give update about their life on social media. Riteish and Genelia loves to travel with family whenever they got out. However their elder son Riaan will be traveling solo for the first time. Sharing the video of Rian's first travel Genelia has written a message for him.

Riaan, who is only 10 years old, is flying for the first time without his parents. Everyone had come to the airport to bid him farewell. Rian was seen in a sports look this time. He left with a small trolley bag and a sack. Other friends from school are also seen with him. Genelia shared his video and wrote, "First flight without us...Before, every first step of yours was with us. But now you are slowly taking your first step without us... Go son, have a great world, grow up and experience life. Mom, Dad, Rahoy and Flash will always be waiting for you at home."

Genelia is seen getting emotional as she leaves her child alone on a plane for the first time. However, the joy that her son is now growing up is also visible on her face. While confidence is also visible in Ryan. On the other hand, Genelia is now active in films again. She was seen in Aamir Khan's 'Sitare Zameen Par'. Also, her Telugu film 'Junior' was released a few months ago. Soon, she will be seen in 'Gunmaster Zee9' with Emraan Hashmi. This film will be released next year.