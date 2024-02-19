Riteish Deshmukh Announces Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Biopic on Shiv Jayanti

Following the success of his directorial debut, "Ved" (2022), actor Riteish Deshmukh is gearing up for his next directorial venture titled "Raja Shivaji." Announcing the project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Deshmukh expressed his excitement, stating, "Today, as we celebrate Shiv Jayanti, this is the perfect time to announce 'Raja Shivaji,' which is based on the life of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." Produced by his production house, Mumbai Film Company (MFC), in collaboration with Jio Studios, the film will be released in both Marathi and Hindi. Deshmukh emphasized the need for a significant scale when portraying such a legendary figure, expressing pride in partnering with Jio Studios, known for backing ambitious projects.

The 45-year-old actor had long harbored the desire to work on a film centered on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, citing the widespread familiarity with the historical figure's stories and their message of standing against injustice. Encouraged by the positive reception of "Ved," Deshmukh is committed to producing films he believes in, with his wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, serving as a crucial driving force behind Mumbai Film Company. Describing Genelia's role as pivotal both as a producer and a supportive partner, Deshmukh expressed his trust in her and her organizational skills.

Deshmukh is excited about collaborating once again with the music director duo Ajay-Atul, known for their ability to infuse local music with global appeal, a quality essential for capturing the essence of Maharashtra. Additionally, he expressed gratitude for having cinematographer Santosh Sivan on board, emphasizing the importance of visually stunning cinematography to do justice to the grandeur of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's story. With Genelia's support and a talented team, Deshmukh is enthusiastic about bringing "Raja Shivaji" to life on the silver screen. Riteish Deshmukh, known for his versatile performances, has graced the silver screen with memorable roles in films like Masti, Ek Villain, Dhamaal and the Housefull series, among others. Fans can anticipate his appearance in upcoming projects such as Kauda, Visfot and Raid 2.



