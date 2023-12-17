Riteish Deshmukh Birthday: From Ek Villian to Ved, take a look at his top 5 movies

Celebrating his 45th birthday on December 17, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, known for his versatility and charm, adds another milestone to his illustrious career. Renowned for his knack for comedy and flair for diverse roles, Deshmukh has carved a niche in the film industry, captivating audiences with his performances.

Here's a glimpse of his top 10 best movies:

Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003): Both Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza made their Bollywood debut with the 2003 film. K. Vijaya Bhaskar directed the film and Ramoji Rao was the producer. It is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Niram.

In this romantic thriller, Deshmukh portrayed Rakesh Mahadkar, a man with a mysterious past. His layered and intense portrayal of the antagonist received critical acclaim.

Housefull Series (2010, 2012, 2016): Playing Akshay Kumar's best friend in this successful comedy franchise, Riteish's impeccable comic timing added hilarity to the films, earning him accolades for his comedic roles.

Dhamaal Series (2007, 2011, 2019): Deshmukh's role as Deshbandhu Roy in this comedy series stood out, contributing to the ensemble's hilarious escapades and leaving a memorable impact.

Heyy Babyy (2007): His endearing portrayal as Tanmay Joglekar, one of three bachelors faced with parenthood, showcased his ability to balance humor and emotion.

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya: Mandeep Kumar directed the romantic comedy film, with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in the lead. Tips Industries and UTV Motion Pictures collaborated on the production of Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. The movie was released in 2012 and earned positive feedback from critics.

Mauli (2018 ): A Marathi thriller where Inspector Mauli (Riteish Deshmukh) battles a ruthless gang in lawless Pandharpur. Fueled by faith in Vithoba, Mauli faces thrilling chases and personal redemption, all presented with stunning visuals and captivating performances. Buckle up for a masala entertainer that blends action, faith, and drama!

Mister Mummy ( 2022): Shaad Ali directed Mister Mummy, a comedic drama film starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The plot revolves around a man who falls pregnant. The film also starred Mahesh Manjrekar as a supporting character.

Lai Bhaari (2014): This Marathi action-drama featured Deshmukh in a powerful and intense role as Mauli, earning praise for his portrayal driven by emotion and action.

Ved (2022): Riteish Deshmukh made his directorial debut with the film that starred him along with Genelia D’Souza and Jiya Shankar. It is a remake of Majili, a 2019 Telugu language love drama. It went on to become the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2022. They also won the Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema title at IIFA Awards 2023.

As Riteish Deshmukh marks another year, his journey in Bollywood continues to inspire and entertain. His versatility, ranging from comedic brilliance to gripping intense roles, has garnered admiration and respect in the industry. Wishing the multifaceted actor a birthday filled with joy and anticipating many more successful performances in the years ahead.