Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia share adorable messages for "dearest" son Riaan on his 10th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, who celebrated their elder son Riaan's 10th birthday on Sunday, have now shared a special message for their "dearest" son.

On Monday, the proud parents took to Instagram to post glimpses of Riaan's love for football, showcasing his passion for the sport.

Riteish penned an adorable note for his son, sharing that he is not a "perfect dad" and feels every day that he should do more for him.

"My Dearest Riaan, I want to share a secret with you, I want to be honest and open with you. I'm so flawed, I'm not a perfect dad, and every day I feel I want to do more for you. But when I look at how you look at me, I see myself as a perfect dadone that is loved by a beautiful boy and adored by his son. Then I realise it's not meit's you, my pillu. You make me feel like I'm the best Dad in this world because you believe in me. You are strong, and you make me feel that I'm doing something right," his post read.

"To all the adventurers, laughs, and a 1000 + 1 football gamesyou have me as your buddy, as your friend, and your partner for life. I promise to climb the highest mountain for you, my baby boy, because you make this life so beautiful. Happy Birthday, Son. Thank you for choosing me as your Baba," he added.

Genelia too shared a note, calling Riaan the "boy with the kindest heart and the willpower to do better every day."

Reflecting on a decade of motherhood, she wrote, "Yesterday on the eve of your birthday, we celebrated the last of your single digits, my baby boy, and just like that you are 10 todaya boy with the kindest heart and the willpower to do better every day. The beauty of the last decade is that I also completed 10 years of being a mum, and every day you teach me to be the best version of myself."

She signed off her emotional message by saying, "I always knew the saying, 'Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass but rather learning to dance in the rain.' In your 10 years, you have lived this and taught me to live it too. I love you, Riaan. Happy Birthday, Baby Boy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be next seen in the comedy film 'Housefull 5'.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri among others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is to release on June 6, 2025.

