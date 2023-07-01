MP: Crime Branch arrests 3 persons in connection with looting plastic trader of Rs 21 lakh by taking hostage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 : Bhopal Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with looting a plastic trader of Rs 21 lakh by taking him hostage in the capital city, an official said.

The accused looted the plastic trader, V Satish, a resident of Madurai, Tamil Nadu in Gandhi Nagar locality in the state capital Bhopal on June 23. The accused had left the businessman on the highway by tying his hands and legs and fled away.

The complaint was, however, reported to Bhopal crime branch on June 29 in the matter. Following which the crime branch team were continuously searching for the accused. The arrested accused has been identified as Hamid (around 35), Saddam Ali (31), residents of Bhopal and Ram Singh Meena (60), resident of Vidisha.

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shrutkirti Somvanshi told ANI, "The victim, V Satish, a resident of Madurai, Tamil Nadu is a plastic trader and a few days ago he received a call, who introduced himself as a plastic trader from Bhopal and said that he had plastic goods to sell. After that the accused sent the photos, and the businessman asked to make a deal by visiting Bhopal, on which the accused agreed."

Businessman Satish took flight and reached Bhopal. After that he was asked to come to Gandhi Nagar, where his companions were already present. The accused made him sit in the car and took him on the highway. Upon reaching the highway, the accused put a pistol on him, assaulted him, kept him hostage for some time in Vidisha and demanded money. After that the accused got Rs 21 lakhs transferred via online mode, and also took the cash amount kept with him. Later, the accused left the trader in the deserted place by tying his hands and legs and fled away, Somvanshi said.

"After the complaint, our team was continuously searching for the accused. We identified them through CCTV and other means and caught two of them who took the trader in the car and also arrested the owner of the place where he was kept hostage in Vidisha. We have also made him an accused in the matter because he had also cooperated in the incident. The main accused is still at large and our team is searching for him," the official said.

He added that the team also recovered the car in which they took the trader and the duplicate pistol, through which they threatened the businessman. Along with this, the team were also finding the details of the accounts in which the money was transferred.

The investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, the officer added.

