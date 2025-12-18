Riteish Deshmukh on ‘Raja Shivaji’: Humble tribute to the great warrior

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actor Riteish Deshmukh has opened up about his upcoming film Raja Shivaji, calling it a humble tribute to the legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also said that he is “half way there”, but still a “long way to go.”

Riteish was responding to actor Suniel Shetty, who wished the actor on his 47th birthday.

Sharing a poster of the film, Suniel wrote on X, formerly called Twitter: “Happy happy birthday Riiitzzz...Something tells me this year is going to be really really special. Watching the heart and soul you’re pouring into Raja Shivaji has been truly inspiring. Feels like a blockbuster year written all over you - earned, honest, and deserved. Much love..always @Riteishd.”

Responding to Suniel, Riteish expressed gratitude to him for his constant support and blessings.

“Thank you my darling Anna, need all your wishes and blessings. Raja Shivaji, is a humble tribute to the great warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje form the entire team working on this film. Half way there long way to go. Love you loads @SunielVShetty,” he wrote.

It was on December 16, when Riteish has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming directorial ‘Raja Shivaji’, which brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of India’s greatest and most revered kings.

This historical action drama is set for a worldwide multilingual release on May 1, 2026, bringing the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to audiences across the globe.

Monumental sets were erected and stood for over six months, crafted to reflect the scale, intensity, and grandeur of 16th century Maharashtra. Historic forts were extensively scanned, researched, and meticulously recreated down to the finest detail, ensuring an immersive and visually authentic experience that transports audiences into the world of the Maratha Empire.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banners of Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Shot over the last one year, Raja Shivaji was filmed across historic and scenic locations including Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Satara, Mumbai and several others.

