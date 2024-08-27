Riteish Deshmukh Reacts on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Incident at Maharashtra's Rajkot Fort (See Tweet)

A newly erected full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort at Malvan in Sindhudurg district collapsed yesterday. Eight months ago, the statue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this unfortunate incident yesterday, all Shivaji Maharaj devotees expressed their anger. Actor Riteish Deshmukh has also apologized to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

What is Riteish's tweet?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took to X and wrote, 'Maharaj, please forgive.' The collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue has stirred the political atmosphere in Maharashtra. It is alleged that the construction of the statue was of very poor quality. Action has also been initiated against the people related to this. Many people have commented on his tweet and raised their voices against the government.

On the occasion of Navy Day on December 4, 2023, the Navy Department erected a full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Rajkot area. This statue was an attraction for Shivaji lovers. Stormy winds and heavy rains have been continuing on the coast for the last two to three days. In the afternoon, the statue collapsed due to a storm. As soon as the locals noticed this, they informed the administration. In this case, action is being taken against the contractor and the architect.