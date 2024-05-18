Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passes away, B-town celebs pay last tribute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother has passed away. The news has left the Bollywood fraternity in mourning, with several celebrities paying their respects.

A source close to the producer has toldand confirmed the demise of Sidhwani's mother.

Ritesh Sidhwani and his family members, including Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, were among the first to visit the hospital.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and actors Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, and her sister Amrita Arora were also seen arriving to pay their last respects.

Reportedly, she was seriously ill and admitted to Hinduja Hospital.

Ritesh Sidhwani is a film producer. He is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. His first film as a producer, 'Dil Chahta Hai', won the National Award in 2001. Excel Entertainment now is one of the first major production companies. Their show Inside Edge (2017) was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, followed by Mirzapur (2018) and Made in Heaven (2019).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor