Rituraj Singh Dies Due to Pancreatic Disease: Know the Disease that Causes Cardiac Arrest to Popular TV Actor

Popular TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Monday night, February 20, due to cardiac arrest. Television actor was battling for Pancreatic disease. As per the reports, the 59-year-old was he was admitted to a hospital a long time back for treatment of his pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications and died away.

Rituraj has filmed in many shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya and Aur Baati Hum. He also played the role of Balwant Choudhary in the TV serial Laado 2.

What Is Pancreatic Disease?

Pancreatic disease refers to any condition that affects the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach. The pancreas plays a crucial role in digestion and regulating blood sugar levels by producing digestive enzymes and hormones such as insulin and glucagon.

Symptoms:

Symptoms of pancreatic disease may vary depending on the specific condition but can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, weight loss, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), changes in bowel habits, and fatigue. Treatment options depend on the underlying cause and may include medication, lifestyle changes, surgery, or other interventions. Early detection and prompt medical intervention are essential for managing pancreatic diseases effectively.

Causes:

The causes of pancreatic disease can vary depending on the specific condition. Here are some common causes associated with different pancreatic diseases:

Acute pancreatitis is often caused by gallstones blocking the pancreatic duct or by excessive alcohol consumption. Chronic pancreatitis may result from long-term alcohol abuse, genetic factors, autoimmune conditions, or certain medications.

Pancreatic Cancer: The exact cause of pancreatic cancer is not always clear, but risk factors include smoking, obesity, family history of pancreatic cancer, chronic pancreatitis, diabetes, and certain genetic syndromes.

Pancreatic Cysts: Pancreatic cysts can develop due to a variety of reasons, including blockage of the pancreatic ducts, trauma to the pancreas, inflammation, or genetic factors.

Pancreatic Insufficiency: Pancreatic insufficiency may result from chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, pancreatic surgery, or autoimmune conditions that damage the pancreas.

Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes is believed to be an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Type 2 diabetes often develops due to a combination of genetic factors and lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor diet, and lack of physical activity.

Treatment:

The treatment for pancreatic diseases varies depending on the specific condition and its severity. Acute pancreatitis often requires hospitalization for supportive care, including fasting, intravenous fluids, pain management, and treatment of complications like infection or organ failure.

Chronic pancreatitis management focuses on pain relief, pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy, nutritional support, lifestyle modifications (such as avoiding alcohol and following a low-fat diet), and sometimes surgery to relieve ductal obstruction or remove damaged pancreatic tissue.

Treatment plans are tailored to individual patients based on factors such as the type and stage of the disease, overall health status, and treatment goals. It's important for patients to work closely with their healthcare providers to develop a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses their specific needs and preferences. Regular follow-up appointments and monitoring are also crucial for managing pancreatic diseases effectively.