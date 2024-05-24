Ritvik Sahore reveals what made him say yes to 'Jamnapaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Ritvik Sahore, who has enthralled audiences with his character Shanky in the aspirational drama 'Jamnapaar', opened up about what made him say yes to the script.

'Jamnapaar', revolves around the life of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky (played by Ritvik Sahore). It shows his journey that begins from his simple home in East Delhi to the glamourous skyscrapers of South Delhi. He is shown struggling with his insecurities and how he feels that by getting a job in South Delhi, his life can change. However, when he takes that decision, he is confronted with the dilemma of prioritising oneself above family and values.

With an emphasis on the importance of family, friendship, and self-identity, Shanky discovers that genuine happiness can only be discovered by embracing one's roots and cherishing relationships.

Talking to ANI, Ritvik Sahore shared the thoughts that came into his mind after reading the script.

"When I read the script, I was very excited and interested in this story. I wanted to be a part of this story anyhow. Because I liked it so much as a viewer. But, of course, it's different. It's a story about a boy from Jamnapaar who wants to do something big in life," he said.

The series also stars Varun Badola, Raghu Ram, Srishti Ganguly Rindani, and Ankita Saigal.

Sharing his experience working with his co-stars Varun Badola and Raghu Ram.

Talking about the experience working with Varun Badola, Ritvik said, "Varun sir of course. His experience and the way he enables the whole cast, especially the family scenes. There are intense scenes, sweet moments and one-on-one scenes where after all it's a father-son relationship. But some scenes are very heart-wrenching. So for me, I somewhere saw that in him and it made me so comfortable. During the scene, I got very emotional."

About Raghu, he stated, "For me, it's a pleasure working with Raghu sir and to meet him. I enjoyed doing scenes. I grew up watching his show 'Roadies', that show was a trend at that time in schools."

Raghu Ram also shared his experience working with Ritvik, he added, "I had a great experience working with him. He is a mature actor. I saw the trailer, after seeing his work, he's called 'chota bomb bada dhamaka'. I enjoyed working with him. And I learned a lot from him. Jokingly, he said, because I'm a new actor. Before this, I used to write my own script and say it myself. And I'm quite a bad name for that. But when I saw him, I thought, man, when the camera is on, I find him very sweet because his character was like that. But he's not like that. Off the camera, I realized, he's a very good actor."

'Jamnapaar' is streaming on Amazon miniTV from May 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor