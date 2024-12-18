Ritwik Bhowmik says Naseeruddin Shah is an extremely warm person

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released second season of the hit streaming show ‘Bandish Bandits’, has shared what it’s like to be around veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

The actor recently spoke with the YouTube channel ‘Digital Commentary’, and said, “There was a time when we used to joke with him that, ‘there are so many kids here, we are scared of you. Please don't sit like this’. And the whole crew used to whisper, ‘sir is here. don't move on the set, don't do this’”.

“I was thinking, this crew, who makes so much noise, Just because he has not got back to the van, everybody treated him like a wounded lion in the jungle. But he was never like that. He is one of those extremely warm people, whose demeanour is like that. In fact, he is sitting there like, ‘come on, someone please talk to me’. Everyone is roaming around in fear. But he is very friendly, very, very friendly”, he added.

‘Bandish Bandits’, which is an Indian musical romantic drama, stars Naseeruddin Shah as Sangeet Samrat and the grandfather of Ritwik’s character of Radhe.

The series is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, who is known for ‘Go Goa Gone’ and ‘Bad Newz’. The series also stars Shreya Chaudhary as Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer. It explores the debate of music being a discipline versus a means of liberation.

The show is produced by Still & Still Moving Pictures and directed by Anand Tiwari from a script written by Bindra, Tiwari and Lara Chandni. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

