Riya Sen joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

After Pooja Bhatt and Riteish Deshmukh, actor Riya Sen joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday.

Party MP Rahul Gandhi and others resumed the Maharashtra leg of the Yatra today from Patur.

Riya was seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi.

The actor was dressed in a printed orange-red kurta that she paired with denim jeans and sunglasses.

Earlier, apart from Pooja Bhatt and Riteish Deshmukh, television actor Sushant Singh was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi.

Riya Sen has been away from the cinema for quite some time. She has done films Hindi films, including 'Style', Sujoy Ghosh's musical drama 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Dhoom', Ajay Devgn's 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' and others.

The Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 Kms.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

( With inputs from ANI )

