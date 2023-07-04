Robert De Niro is 'Deeply Distressed' after death of grandson Leandro De Niro

Washington [US], July 4 : American actor Robert De Niro issued a statement, following the unfortunate loss of his grandson Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.

The 79-year-old actor revealed in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he added.

"It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo," Robert's daughter Drena De Niro says in a statement. "We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

According to People, Drena announced her son's death on Instagram on Sunday night, opening an emotional post with a photo of Leandro, 19 years old. "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly."

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," continued the actress, 55. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

"I'm so sorry my baby," Drena who did not share further details of Leandro's death ended her tribute, also tagging Leandro's artist father, Carlos Rodriguez. "Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Drena is Robert's oldest of seven children. Diahnne Abbott, his first wife, is her mother.

In May, the Goodfellas actor revealed that his seventh kid, a baby girl named Gia, was born to his fiancee Tiffany Chen.

