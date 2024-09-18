Robert Pattinson faces death and rebirth in 'Mickey 17' trailer

Washington [US], September 18 : The anticipation for 'Mickey 17' has reached a fever pitch following the release of its first trailer on September 17.

Warner Brothers shared the trailer on their official Instagram handle.

In this upcoming sci-fi film directed by the acclaimed Bong Joon Ho, known for his Oscar-winning work on 'Parasite', Robert Pattinson takes centre stage, navigating a surreal existence filled with death and resurrection.

The trailer opens with a striking line, "It was nice knowing ya. Have a nice death. See ya tomorrow."

This sets the tone for Pattinson's character, who finds himself in a loop of living, dying, and coming back to life, offering a fresh twist on the sci-fi genre.

Adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel 'Mickey 7', the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Originally slated for a March 29, 2024 release, 'Mickey 17' will now hit theatres on January 31, much to the delight of fans.

Pattinson previously teased the project during his surprise appearance at CinemaCon in April, expressing his admiration for Bong Joon Ho.

"I've been the biggest fan of Bong for many, many years; he's my hero," Pattinson shared in the interview reported by People magazine.

The actor revealed that the script was presented to him as a challenge, "I was told, 'You're gonna love the script, but the part is impossible.' That was very, very exciting to me."

He also highlighted the unique duality of his role, stating, "Mickey 17 is someone who has the lowest expectations of his life, and yet the world keeps pushing those expectations."

Pattinson described the character as being burdened by a job that is torturous, which leads to the introduction of Mickey 18, who brings a whole new set of complications, including "frontal lobe damage and no self-control."

