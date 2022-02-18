Robert Pattinson's original Batman voice was 'absolutely atrocious'

Los Angeles, Feb 18 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson, who is playing the titular role in Matt Reeves' blockbuster, said he was asked to change his original Batman voice as it was "absolutely atrocious".

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Twilight' star said: "Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I'm like, I'm going to do the opposite - I'm gonna go really whispery. And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it."

However, Pattinson was comforted by the fact that he was not the only one who attempted to break the mould, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that's what Christian Bale did on 'Batman Begins' as well. And if you listen to the first 'Batman Begins' teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.

"You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way."

Pattinson went on to reveal the character of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' blockbuster was actually inspired by late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, which inspired the actor to take a different direction with the character.

He explained: "One of the first things that Matt said to me, he's like, 'He's sort of inspired by Kurt Cobain'. I'm like, Really? That's kind of the opposite of what I imagined Bruce Wayne to be."

