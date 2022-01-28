'Rocket Boy' Ishwak Singh reveals why he take notes for acting

Mumbai, Jan 28 Actor Ishwak Singh, who is playing a pivotal role in the upcoming web series 'Rocket Boys', has shared why he tends to take hand-written notes for his acting.

The actor, last seen in 'Patal Lok', is playing the character of Vikram Sarabhai, the physicist and industrialist who founded and was the first chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, in the web series.

The series, which will be released on SonyLiv on February 4, narrate the story of Sarabhai's friendship with the country's atomic energy pioneer, Homi J. Bhabha, which blossomed during their days at Cambridge, and how they shaped Independent India's scientific quest under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership. Sarabhai, incidentally, had mentored A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

The show also features - Jim Sarbh, Regina Cassandra and Mrinalini Sarabhai. As the actors were shooting for the show in Jaipur, Regina shares how Ishwak was being very secretive about taking notes during the shooting.

Regina said, "After completing one of my scenes, I bumped into Ishwak making notes at the dinner table. The moment he saw me, he shut the notebook. This made me curious. Later, I found out that he makes notes for every dialogue."

"The kind of work he was putting into his role made me question if I am doing enough. It was fascinating to see how much effort and thought he puts into his roles," Regina further said.

Sharing the story behind it, Ishwak said, "It's just my way of working since the beginning of my career. I find written words helpful. There is great joy in reading written words."

"When I write about the characters and their dialogues, I identify better, and it helps me make the role my own and It helps me navigate the pauses between scenes," shared the actor who is known for his performance in shows like 'Pataal Lok', 'Unpaused' and films like 'Aligarh', 'Veere Di Wedding'.

The show is created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment and directed by Abhay Pannu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor