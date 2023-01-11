'Rocketry-The Nambi Effect' officially selected for Oscars 2023

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is expected to be one of the year's biggest blockbusters. Receiving heaps of praise and applause from across the world, the film has officially entered the longlist for the 2023 Oscars, along with four other Indian films: 'The Kashmir Files,' 'Kantara,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' and 'RRR.'

R Madhavan directed, produced, and acted in the film, and for the first time in his career, the actor donned numerous hats, which worked out beautifully for him. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based on the true story of Nambi Narayan, a former rocket scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

The film was made under the Tricolor Films Production and was in association with Varghese Moolan Pictures. The film also stars Simran and Ranjit Kapoor in prominent roles. It also has a special cameo by Suriya in the South Indian version of the film, whereas, in the Hindi and English versions, superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance. The film was released on July 1, 2022, and collected around Rs 13.92 crore at the box office.