"Rocking the country!!!": Imtiaz Ali praises Diljit Dosanjh after electrifying concert in Delhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : Imtiaz Ali praised Diljit Dosanjh after his electrifying concert on Day 2 of the Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi. The director celebrated Diljit's performances, which made the stage come alive.

The 'Amar Singh Chamkila' director shared several clips from the concert on his Instagram Stories and expressed his love and support for Diljit by posting videos from the event.

In a clip shared by a fan, Imtiaz tagged Diljit and added the caption, "rocking the country!!!"

Diljit and Imtiaz worked together on the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' which also featured Parineeti Chopra.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Meanwhile, Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.

